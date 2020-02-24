Shooting victim flown off island

A man who was shot and wounded behind a George Town liquor store will have to be flown off island to receive additional care, according to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service spokesperson.

Police say the man remains in stable but critical condition, after having undergone treatment for multiple gunshot wounds over the weekend.

The man was shot sometime after 8:30pm on Friday night off Shedden Road near Mary Street. The matter remains under investigation; however, no arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the RCIPS via their confidential tip line at 949-7777. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be made to Miami-based Crime Stoppers.