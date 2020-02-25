The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, named five-star hotel

Forbes Travel Guide, the world-renowned and only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, announced its annual Star Rating list on 12 Feb., presenting The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman with a new Five-Star Hotel award. The resort will be showcased with all of the Star Award winners on ForbesTravelGuide.com and is currently the only Five-Star Hotel in the Cayman Islands.

“We are incredibly proud and honoured to be recognised as a Forbes Five-Star Hotel, which is a testament to our consistent dedication to provide personalised experiences and service to our guests,” said Marc Langevin, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

“Our ladies and gentlemen have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to this achievement through a journey of continuous training and outstanding attention to detail to elevate the level of personalisation and genuine care in our day-to-day activities.”

The resort opened in 2005, and features six restaurants on property, including Blue by Eric Ripert; an exclusive La Prairie Spa; The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, a nine-hole course designed by Greg Norman; Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment programme and signature events such as Cayman Cookout and Cayman Rejuvenate.

“We have been committed to championing genuine five-star service for more than 60 years, and this year’s winners, as always, exemplify the very highest standards in hospitality,” said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide.

“It is difficult to earn a Forbes Travel Guide rating, and all our star-rated winners have shown how incredibly deserving they are of their accolades by demonstrating sheer dedication in their passion for service. We congratulate them all.”

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman is located on Seven Mile Beach. For more information, visit www.ritzcarlton.com/grandcayman.