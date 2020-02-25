Roper expresses concern over Bush allegation

Governor Roper is the first member of the Executive to address the ongoing allegations against House Speaker McKeeva Bush

Governor Martyn Roper has expressed concern over allegations of an assault on a female bar manager levelled against House Speaker McKeeva Bush.

Roper, in a brief statement to the Cayman Compass Tuesday, said, “I am greatly concerned by any allegations of assault, especially when these relate to violence against women.”

However, he stopped short of commenting further on the matter saying it is now under police investigation.

“I have every confidence that they will deal with it in accordance with the law, which applies to everyone equally. It would not be appropriate for me to comment further until this process is complete,” Roper said.

The governor’s statement comes four days after the allegation first surfaced.

On Tuesday, North Side MLA Ezzard Miller issued a statement calling for Bush’s resignation or removal.

Although the police have not formally named Bush in its investigation, the House Speaker issued a statement Monday on the alleged incident, which happened Friday night at Coral Beach on West Bay Road.

It involved the female manager at the bar.

Police, in their statement on the incident over the weekend, only said a “public figure in the Cayman Islands” was the suspect in the matter.

On Monday they said that a team, consisting of a superintendent and detectives within the Criminal Investigations Department, is investigating the alleged assault.

They also appealed for witnesses to come forward and assist with the active investigation.

Both Premier Alden McLaughlin and the official Opposition are expected to issue statements.

Bush issued his own statement Monday.

While he apologised, he said he cannot recall what happened and was told that he “reacted badly” when he was being helped to his feet after he passed out and fell at the West Bay Road bar.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.