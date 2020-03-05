Cayman elected to international postal body

Cayman Islands Postal Service Deputy Postmaster General Melissa Martinez-Ebanks has been elected to the Express Mail Service Cooperative Board at its general assembly in Berne, Switzerland.

Martinez-Ebanks, whose portfolio includes operations and human resources, is the first person from the Caribbean to be elected to the EMS Cooperative Board in its 21-year history.

The election took place at the EMS meeting last month, which was also attended by Cayman Islands Postmaster General Sheena Glasgow.

EMS is the courier arm of the postal industry for documents and merchandise.

Martinez-Ebanks, in a statement on her new role, said it was an achievement for Cayman.

“The opportunity to contribute at this level and to represent the perspective of a small-island Post is a tremendous privilege. I am excited by the challenge and the opportunities it offers my team as we continue on our journey to a world-class postal service,” she said.

The board comprises nine elected members.

Martinez-Ebanks said the accomplishment was a team effort and she was “very proud to belong to such a hard-working and diligent team that makes up the Cayman Islands Postal Service”.

Glasgow said she was “deeply proud” of Martinez-Ebanks’ latest accomplishment.

“Over the past several years, Ms. Martinez-Ebanks has been instrumental in driving the CIPS’s improvement in its mail operations performance and delivery standards,” she said.

“She has also assisted regional posts with implementation of electronic advance data, a challenge for all postal operators in the industry’s current environment. I’m sure that she will continue to be an excellent representative for the Cayman Islands at international levels of the postal industry,” Glasgow added.

Martinez-Ebanks and Glasgow, after the EMS General Assembly, remained in Berne for the Postal Operations Council meeting that followed.

These were the final meetings of both bodies prior to the 27th Congress of the Universal Postal Union scheduled for August 2020 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.