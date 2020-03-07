A motorcyclist was killed in a collision in George Town early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 2am, police officers and other emergency personnel responded to reports of the crash on Shedden Road, at the intersection with Vibert Bodden Drive.

Police said the motorcycle collided with a Mercedes SUV.

The bike rider, 28, from George Town, was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Mercedes driver was not injured, police said.

Shedden Road remained closed at 9am, while officers processed the scene.

Police have not released the man’s identity, and an investigation into the cause of the crash is under way.