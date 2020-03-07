Shipping magnate Andreas Ugland passes

Andreas Ugland, the Norwegian shipping magnate and investment banker who made Cayman his home, has passed away.

Flags were flying at half-staff on Saturday at Queensgate House, the home of his bank and trust company, as a sign of respect.

As well as his private businesses, Ugland was well known as a classic car collector and owner of the Cayman Motor Museum in West Bay.

He was also a world-class powerboater, who owned his own racing team. He brought that passion to Cayman when he founded the Million Dollar Run offshore race.

Ugland was a patron of various charities and institutions in Cayman, including the National Gallery.

More details to follow.