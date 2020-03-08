Has Cayman entered the ‘age of unreason’?

The events of the past days involving high-profile personalities, and the subsequent attempt by MLA Ezzard Miller to bring some semblance of justice, sobriety and morality to what should be a clear and unacceptable outrage, led me to offer the following.

In Julius Caesar (Act 3, Scene 2), Mark Antony makes this observation: “O judgment! Thou art fled to brutish beasts, and men have lost their reason.”

Here Mark Antony is speaking of “judgment” as if it were a person and claiming it has left human beings for animals. William Shakespeare (the author of the work), through these characters, informs us that men have lost their ability to differentiate right from wrong – a persistent ‘greying of the area’ which seems ever present in Caymanian society at this time.

It is this ‘greying of the area’, this sacrificing of principles for political expediency, which will exalt the Ezzard Millers in this instance and debase those who act against public decency and morality. When officialdom behaves idiotically, our collective voice should be heard.

J.A. Roy Bodden