More than 1,200 people took part Saturday evening in the Breast Cancer Foundation’s 10th annual ‘Light Up the Night’ beach walk.

The event raised more than $40,000, which will be used to fund the foundation’s wellness programme.

“Ten years ago, when we first started, we didn’t even have 100 people,” said Janette Fitzgerald, the charity’s chief administrator. “When we first started, our goal was simply to raise awareness about breast cancer. Now 10 years later, we have more than 1,200 people, and we are able to raise funds to help the patients affected by breast cancer, as well as their families.”