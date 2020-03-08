Men ‘Walk a Mile In Her Shoes’ to support Crisis Centre

Men showed their support for the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre by gamely slipping into women’s footwear Thursday to take ‘A Walk in Her Shoes’ in Camana Bay to raise money for a new shelter.

Michelle Lockwood, director of fundraising for the Crisis Centre, said the idea was inspired by an event in the US called ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’.

“We thought it might be a little much to ask the guys from the Cayman Islands to do a mile so we decided how about we do a couple of laps and that’s kind of where it came from,” Lockwood said.

She added that the goal of last week’s fundraiser, one of the centre’s largest of the year, was to collect $50,000.

“It’s been incredible watching [the fundraiser] grow. This is the fifth year we are doing it,” Lockwood said. “The first year we were expecting $10,000 and made over $50,000, and this year we are hoping for a similar amount.”

Lockwood explained that the funds raised would be used to cover the ongoing costs of the centre’s 24/7 shelter, as well as to help build a new facility. The Crisis Centre offers shelter to victims of domestic abuse and their children.

“We are in a stage now where we are looking forward to building the purpose-built shelter, which can offer the ladies a little bit more dignity when they are going through one of the most vulnerable times in their lives,” Lockwood said.

Speaking just before the event began, Miss World Cayman Islands Jaci Patrick said she was excited to lead the walk this year. “It’s going to be my first time here doing ‘A Walk in Her Shoes’, so I get the privilege of actually leading the walk, which is absolutely amazing and I cannot wait to see these men walk. I’m going to show them and teach them some moves,” she said.

Patrick said the number-one tip she had for the men donning their stilettos and platforms was moving their hips.

“It’s something that my pageant trainers have always said to me – hips – so move your hips. That’s my advice, and it’s going to be great,” she said.

Participant Max Petkovsek, wearing white strappy heels with his blue suit, said that he has taken part in the sashaying fundraiser for the past three years.

“The Crisis Centre can always use a hand, especially in building a new shelter, but it’s also good to see the community be out and about doing something good for each other,” he said.

Men sported footwear of all kinds, from wedges and strappy heels to stiletto sandals. Some even donned dresses and colourful wigs to go along with their heels. There was also an appearance by some superheroes, with Batman and Robin using all their power to stay upright while teetering along Camana Bay’s Market Street.

Some men struggled to finish the maximum five laps, with some giving up the fight as their sandal straps snapped or they couldn’t quite keep their balance. Patrick crowned Joey Alibangbang the ‘best catwalk’.