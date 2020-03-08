International heart symposium postponed amid virus fears

The Cayman Heart Fund has postponed its annual international symposium, which had been scheduled for next week, amid travel warnings over coronavirus.

The symposium, which usually brings a number of international medical experts to Cayman, was due to be held on 19 March at the Margaritaville Beach Resort.

The Cayman Heart Fund said in a statement it has postponed the event because many institutions are cancelling their travel plans for non-essential overseas trips, which impacted the presenters and doctors scheduled to speak at the symposium.

The charity said the cardiovascular-disease awareness and edcuation event, now in its 13th year, attracts more than 160 attendees annually.

“We are confident in the next weeks that we can set a new date that will accommodate all parties and the event will be a success,” the Cayman Heart Fund said in its statement.