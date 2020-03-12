Police: West Bay Road bar assault probe ‘active’

Police have declined to share any further information on the investigation of an assault allegedly involving House Speaker McKeeva Bush, only saying that it was “active”.

In a brief response to queries from the Cayman Compass on Tuesday, the RCIPS said the investigation is “ongoing” and there will be no further comment at this time.

Bush was allegedly involved in an assault on the female manager at the Coral Beach bar on West Bay Road, on the night of 21 Feb.

Police, who have not named Bush in relation to the case, merely referring to “a public figure in the Cayman Islands”, on Wednesday declined to say if any statements had been given or if witnesses had come forward in the investigation.

In response to previous queries from the Compass, police had indicated that probe had been “progressing expeditiously”.

They also said they were unable to “divulge any specific details of the investigation to public as this could hinder ongoing inquiries”.

Police had repeatedly made calls for patrons who were in the bar on the night to come forward and speak with officers by contacting the confidential tip line at 949-7777.

Bush issued a statement in the days after the alleged incident, saying that he went to Coral Beach to collect food to take home and was told that he had passed out and fell. He said he was told that when he was being helped to his feet, he “reacted badly to the very persons who were surrounding me and assisting me”.

Bush has since taken a leave of absence from his Speaker duties.