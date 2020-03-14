Church services to continue with smaller congregations and online

LIVE: For the latest updates on the coronavirus, follow our live blog.

Church services on Grand Cayman will go ahead tomorrow, but will be limited to congregations of 50 people. Services will also be broadcast live online, church leaders said.

On Friday, following government’s announcement that public gatherings of more than 50 people are being banned in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus, Cayman Islands Ministers Association recommended to pastors that they should comply with all of government guidelines regarding the size of congregation gatherings, said Torrance Bobb, the association’s head.

“It will mean that we have multiple services to accommodate congregation and, of course, maintain the social distances,” he said.

Each pastor will communicate with their own congregation regarding their own times and format, he added.

In addition, Bobb said, many churches will be carrying their services online and by other electronic devices.

Pastor Winston Rose at the Bodden Town Church of God suggested to his team leaders that they hold their services and people who wanted to stay at home can tune in to the live broadcast.

Sunday school for the children will be cancelled.

“All nine congregations of the United Church of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands will be closed for service on Sunday,” said Rohan Forrester, Pastor of the Bodden Town United Church.

Services will be broadcast via the church’s live stream link.

Forrester said the church will be informing worshipers as they go along as they need to sanitise the churches and look at how they can stagger the worship hours going forward.

St. Ignatius Catholic Church held its 8.30am Saturday mass, but with a congregation limited to 50 people. It broadcast the mass live on its Facebook page. The church said in a message to parishioners that mass on Sunday will be private and will be live streamed on Facebook.