Cayman delivers medical supplies for MS Braemar

Cayman stepped in to help passengers stranded on the MS Braemar cruise ship that has been trying to dock for days.

On Saturday an RCIPS Air Operations Unit team delivered emergency medical supplies for the ship which is currently off the Bahamas and unable to dock at present due an outbreak of COVID-19 onboard.

The MS Braemar has over 680 passengers onboard most of whom are British.

They include a number of people who are in urgent need of the medicines.

The operation was authorised by Governor Martyn Roper and Premier Alden McLaughlin, a Government Information Services statement said on Monday.

“This is a time when the world needs to come together to help each other. The RCIPS helicopter has proved vital in saving lives not only in Cayman but also in the region,” the premier said.

“This operation was essential to provide vital medicines to vulnerable passengers and I am pleased that here in Cayman we have the capability to protect people at home but also to help those in distress on the sea,” McLaughlin added.

The medicines, which are not related to COVID-19 treatment, were standard prescription items which were urgently required by passengers and in good supply on Cayman, the statement said.

Roper commended the Air Operations team for their service.

“This mission was vital to ensure the passengers on the Braemar had access to life saving medicines. My thanks also go to the pharmacy team at the HSA for providing such a professional response,” he added.

The operation was coordinated by the Governor’s Office and the British High Commission in Nassau. The supplies were landed in the Bahamas and were delivered to the ship, which is off Grand Bahama, by the British High Commission.