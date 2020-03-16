Several records were broken at the 2020 Cayman Islands Aquatics Sports Association national championships, where more than 130 swimmers – including those who had qualified for the now-postponed CARIFTA Swimming Championships – took part in the event.

Camana Bay Aquatic Club’s Jordan Crooks set a pair of national records by winning both the 50-metre backstroke in 25.23 seconds and the 100m backstroke in 55.77. CBAC’s Luke Higgo won the 9-10 boys 50m backstroke, finishing in 36.25 for a new CIASA record. CBAC’s James Allison’s winning time of 55.79 in the 13-14 boys class set a new CIASA mark in the 100m freestyle.

“CIASA Nationals is one of our biggest events,” said CIASA technical director Bailey Weathers. “The meet is a prelims and finals format, giving younger swimmers exposure to the format they may experience in larger meets.”

The Nationals are usually the last opportunity for Cayman’s eligible swimmers to qualify for the CARIFTA Games.”

However, the council of the Barbados Aquatic Sports Association announced on Saturday that the championships set to begin 3 April, at the Barbados Aquatic Centre in Wildey, will be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Nationals results