Two men assaulted in separate incidents

A police investigation has been launched into a serious wounding incident in West Bay, Saturday, during which a man was assaulted with a machete. Police also responded to an altercation at a bar in George Town, which took place at about the same time.

A statement released by the RCIPS said the wounding occurred at approximately 12:24am on 21 March, on Bonaventure Road in West Bay.

“It was reported that two men were involved in an altercation which resulted in one of the men wounding the other with a machete,” the RCIPS statement said.

Police say the injured man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital by private car, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect in the matter is said to have fled the scene.

At about 12:50am Saturday, the RCIPS also sent officers to Vic’s Bar on Seymour Road in George Town, in response to a report of a man being assaulted by several men. The injured man was taken by emergency services to hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.