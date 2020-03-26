Fitness options offered online

With the gyms closed, members are no doubt looking for some way to keep up their fitness routine at home. And hey, this may be an opportunity for those with extra time on their hands to wade into the exercise waters.

Several local yoga and fitness companies are using online platforms to get people moving indoors, by offering routines that they can watch on websites and social media.

Here are some resources you can use to get healthy at home.

Sivananda Yoga with Mirabelle Dcunha

Dcunha is a founding partner of Sivananda Wellness & Movement Ltd. For every night in March, she is offering a free guided breathwork and relaxation practice via Facebook Live on her page from 9-9:30pm.

“In this time, we must ease fear and improve immune function by activating the relaxation response of the body,” Dcunha is quoted as saying on her site.

The videos will be numbered and made accessible after each session; however, it is highly recommended that followers join in the live session to connect with group energy.

According to her, the practices will help participants:

• Activate the vagal nerve and relaxation response

• Reduce blood pressure

• Optimise respiratory/breathing function

• Release endorphins (happy hormones)

• Sleep well

Dcunha holds a professional certification in Yoga Nidra for PTSD, anxiety, insomnia, depression and pain. She has a two-year diploma in yoga and yoga philosophy from Mumbai University, and is Yoga Alliance certified with over 1,000 hours of training.

She specialises in teaching breathwork (pranayama) and meditation. She teaches in Cayman, online, and has taught in Chicago, New York, Tampa, Bahamas, India and Bermuda.

To receive a reminder and access the live video, like and follow the Sivananda Yoga with Mirabelle page.

The Academy Grand Cayman with Ronnie Hughes

When Hughes isn’t performing in action films, he is looking for ways to help the community.

In these coronavirus times, he is offering free consultations on motivational psychology and personal development coaching via phone, WhatsApp, Skype or Facetime. He is also posting workouts on his company’s Facebook page for beginner, intermediate and advanced skill levels. These can be viewed at any time and new ones will be added daily.

An active advocate and supporter of the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre, he is also a friend of animals in need.

“We have donated vouchers for Animal House to the Cayman Islands Humane Society, so if someone fosters a cat or dog for at least a few days, they can get a voucher,” Hughes said.

“It gives the animals a break from the shelter and provides some much-needed companionship to humans at this time of self-isolation.”

Hughes is a former member of the British military. During his service he trained personnel ranging from captains and commanders to new recruits and Royal Marines. A keen advocate of martial arts from an early age, he began studying Israeli Krav Maga in 2005 after reading David Kahn’s first book, ‘Mastering Krav Maga’. He would eventually go on to train personally under David Kahn at his school in Princeton, qualifying as a certified instructor in 2010.

To follow his Facebook workouts, visit The Academy Grand Cayman page. For consultations, call 323-9778.

Bliss Yoga Cayman

Bliss Yoga, located in Marquee Plaza on Lawrence Boulevard, has its shop open for business but no classes are being held in the studio. However, where there is a will, there’s a way – members can get their yoga fix by taking advantage of the online videos being posted by their favourite instructors.

Bliss has been in the business for over 10 years. Advanced, trained, professional instructors with teaching methods in various disciplines are on staff, with expertise in:

• Vinyasa yoga

• Hot yoga (shortened from bikram method)

• Vigorous vinyasa

• Restorative yoga

• Yin yoga

• Yoga nidra

• Meditation

• Kundalini

• Therapeutic yoga (essential movements, fascial flow)

• Ashtanga yoga

• Core yoga

• Stress relief yoga

• Beginners yoga

If you are already a Bliss member and haven’t yet received notice of how to access the online classes, or if you would like to become a member, send an email to [email protected]

There is also helpful advice and information on the company’s Facebook page, Bliss Yoga Cayman.

Fitness Connection with Laura Ribbins

Ribbins, owner of Fitness Connection, has been a legend in fitness and teaching swimming in the Cayman Islands for many years, and if her level of energy is anything to go by, we all need to take a leaf out of her book.

She will have workouts online for children and adults, starting this week, titled ‘PE w/Laura’ and ‘FITin15’, respectively.

“I’ll be adding a new workout every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for the kids,” Ribbins said, “set for 3pm. The videos will stay up on the Facebook page so they can watch them at any time.

“For the adults, the workouts will be ready at 6:15am to jumpstart their day, and those will run from Monday-Friday.”

Fitness Connection, located at 1 Bambi Close, off South Church Street, has been a family fitness and aquatic centre for over 30 years. Ribbins has a lifetime of experience working and living in the fitness industry. She is professionally certified by ACE, ACSM, AEA, AFAA, and ISCA/Promise Enterprises.

As an international fitness presenter and master trainer for over 20 years, she is constantly in demand to present her innovative workshops and energetic classes to fitness professionals worldwide.

Head to the Fitness Connection Facebook page or Instagram at fitnessconnectionky to take advantage of the free online sessions being offered.