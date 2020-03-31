Police ask for help in locating missing teen

Police are trying to locate a 15-year-old boy, Jared Johnson, who has been missing since Wednesday, 25 March.
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said officers received the missing person report on Monday, 30 March.
He was last seen wearing a red shirt and red sports trousers. He is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, of stocky build, with low cut black hair, brown eyes, and of light brown complexion.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.
