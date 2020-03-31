Hundreds use COVID-19 online assessment

Some 800 people used the government’s digital coronavirus self-assessment tool during its first night online on Monday.

The tool, available at gov.ky/coronavirus, can help members of the public determine if they need further assessment or testing for COVID-19.

The self-assessment tool can serve as an alternative to calling the flu hotline, which has experienced high demand in recent weeks, according to officials.

Individuals who complete the assessment and are determined to be displaying coronavirus symptoms will be asked to call the flu hotline at 1-800-534-8600, 947-3077 or 925-6327 for follow-up.

The assessment takes less than five minutes to complete. It will ask about symptoms and suggest if further medical attention is required.

“Most people do not need to be tested for COVID-19 because it will not change your care. Anyone who has symptoms – including a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing – should self-isolate for 14 days,” the assessment page reads.