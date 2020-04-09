CCMI opens lecture series to the public

The Central Caribbean Marine Institute is making its lecture series and its Reefs Go Live programme available to the public.

The lectures and pre-recorded interviews with scientists live from Little Cayman’s reefs are being broadcast through CCMI’s YouTube channel every Friday.

“During this time of global lock-down, the team at CCMI felt it was important to increase their outreach activity, to help break the boredom and give people something positive to think about, as well as learning more about coral reefs,” the institute said in a press release.

Reefs Go Live usually involves a team of scientists live-streaming directly to students from under the ocean in Little Cayman.

The islands-wide shutdown has made that impossible but CCMI has developed a series of mini-modules that launched on 27 March, using ocean footage from previous broadcasts and presented by an educator who is live, answering questions in real time as they come in via YouTube chat.

Kate Holden, CCMI director of advancement, said the series was a great virtual learning tool for parents home-schooling their kids during the lockdown.

She said it was also an opportunity for anyone who is interested to learn more about the islands’ reefs.

“The team at CCMI have worked hard to turn around a number of free, readily available digital resources,” Holden said. “Digital media is already part of our portfolio but we are looking at how we can increase this activity for the next few months.”

The next live lecture, titled ‘How do scientists grow coral? – outplanting coral’, is on Friday, 10 April, at 9:30am at youtube.com/ccmireefresearch.

Depending on public interest, more live lectures may be held in the coming weeks.

Previous lectures and other learning tools are available at https://reefresearch.org/what-we-do/education/reefs-go-live.