Sagicor implements COVID-19 measures

Life insurer Sagicor Cayman has implemented measures to help clients maintain their policies during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The insurer encourages policy holders to use its online platform Client Web which provides various payment options for clients. These include online payment through Cayman National Bank and bank-to-bank transfers through any local bank. Electronic payments via credit and debit cards are also facilitated when clients complete an authorisation and indemnity form, available on the company’s website.

Clients can also drop off cheques or bank drafts to the company’s offices at Sagicor House, George Town.

Mark Chisholm, president and CEO, Sagicor Cayman, said, “We want our clients to still be able to reach us and access their benefits, despite disruptions currently, by taking advantage of advances in technology and the measures we have implemented to maintain accessibility.”

Chisholm reminded clients that full benefits remain intact, if an insured succumbs to complications related to COVID-19, once all the contractual conditions for coverage are met.

In compliance with directives by the government, the company has closed its offices, starting Wednesday, 25 March, until further notice.

Clients who wish to get more information or make queries on their policies can reach out to the company by email at [email protected] They are also encouraged to visit www.sagicorcayman.com to sign up for Client Web.