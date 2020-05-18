Two employees at Foster’s Republix store in West Bay have tested positive for COVID-19, the supermarket chain announced Monday night.

In a statement, Foster’s said the Health Services Authority had confirmed the cases at the store, adding that the affected staff members were now in isolation.

“Upon receiving the news of the positive cases, a third-party janitorial service was called in to Foster’s Republix to carry out additional sanitation measures using electrostatic sanitation systems throughout the store,” the statement said.

“Contact tracing is being carried out and any Foster’s team members who worked closely with the COVID-19 positive team members in the last seven days have been guided according to contact tracing guidelines set forth by the Cayman Islands Government. The two team members are asymptomatic and were tested as part of the company-wide testing of front-line staff,” the supermarket statement said.

Foster’s is the third local supermarket to have reported positive cases.

Earlier this month, Kirk Market reported three positive cases at its store in George Town, and last week Cost-U-Less announced that one of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

Foster’s, in its statement, said the Republix store completed a risk assessment of the team members’ work areas and was performing disinfection-level cleaning Monday evening in accordance with suggestions from the Cayman Islands government and published guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US.

“We’ve taken every step possible to ensure Foster’s Republix continues to provide a safe and happy shopping and working environment. We are thinking of our team members and their families during this time,” said Julian Foster, marketing senior manager.

He added that at Foster’s and its sister store, Priced Right, the health and wellbeing of “our team, our customers, and the community remains our top priority”.

The statement said the office of the Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee has said that customers shopping at the Foster’s Republix location “are considered to be at a very low risk of exposure and the products sold at the store do not represent a risk to customers”.

“As part of our general response to COVID-19, we implemented a heightened sanitation program throughout the store, which included sanitizing high touch-point surfaces, sanitizing cart handles before and after each use, and sanitizing registers every 20 minutes,” the statement said.

The supermarket chain outlined that it has also taken in-store measures like installing plexiglass protectors at each register, marking suggested social distance on floors, and creating a security and sanitation team in each location to enforce sanitation policies and perform assessments throughout the day “to focus on the health and safety of our team, customers and community”.

Foster’s said, in accordance with company policy, the affected employees will be taken care of during the quarantine period and upon their return to work.