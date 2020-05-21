Native plant of the week

Smoke Wood/Erythroxylum areolatum

ERYTHROXYLACEAE

Height: 20 feet high x 8 feet wide

Growth habit: It has a ‘V’ shape growth habit

Flowers: White flowers

Soil requirement: Well-drained soil or seasonally flooded land

Light requirements: Sun to part shade

Environment tolerance: Drought or seasonally flooded land

Nature attracting: Butterflies, bees and a specific green beetle

DISTRIBUTION

Bahamas, Belize, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Leeward Islands, Mexico Gulf, Mexico Northeast, Mexico Southeast, Mexico Southwest, Nicaragua, Panama and Puerto Rico.

It is locally found on all three islands: Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

DESCRIPTION

Cayman has three species in this genus. This one is known as Swamp-Redwood in the US or Smoke Wood here.

Deciduous in the spring, it will shed its leaves to flower for a week; this is followed by emerging bright, new lime-green leaves. On the reverse of the leaf, you can see distinctive parallel lines on both sides of the main vein.

Related to Erythroxylum coca/Cocaine, our Smoke Wood was culturally used as a mosquito repellent. The green leaves and branches were set alight in a metal bucket with side slits for the smoke to repel mosquitoes.

HORTICULTURE POTENTIAL

Smoke Wood is a versatile plant material. This small tree is good as a tall hedger or as a specimen tree. The new spring lime-green leaves add interest to a spring landscape.

Joanne Mercille

Mercille has called Grand Cayman home since 1997 and she has a keen interest in local flora. She is curator for the National Trust Herbarium and has created an online database for public viewing of the physical herbarium. She is also webmaster for www.caymanflora.org and owns Caribbean Blooms – a native plant nursery. She is an avid gardener and member of the Garden Club of Grand Cayman.