Word or phrase of the week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases. A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.
Here, Living features a word or phrase from the books and their meanings.
“As fast as lightnin’ ova Cuba.”
What it means: At blazing speed. Really fast. Faster than the eye can see.
Example: “I doon’ know way Ronald be goin’ wit all ah dah speed, be he be moo’in as fast as lightnin’ ova Cuba.”
If you value our service, if you have turned to us in the past few days or weeks for verified, factual updates, if you have watched our live streaming of press conferences or sent an article to a friend... please consider a donation. Quality local journalism was at risk before the coronavirus crisis. It is now deeply threatened. Even a small amount can go a long way to sustaining our mission of informing the public. We need our readers’ financial support now more than ever.