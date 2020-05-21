Word or phrase of the week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases. A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Here, Living features a word or phrase from the books and their meanings.

“As fast as lightnin’ ova Cuba.”

What it means: At blazing speed. Really fast. Faster than the eye can see.

Example: “I doon’ know way Ronald be goin’ wit all ah dah speed, be he be moo’in as fast as lightnin’ ova Cuba.”