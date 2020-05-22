The Northern Caribbean University will hold a COVID-19 emergency fundraiser this weekend, aiming to raise US$1 million to $2 million for student scholarships.

The mediathon event on Sunday will feature live entertainment that will be broadcast live in Cayman.

North Side MLA Ezzard Miller is lending his voice to support the fundraiser.

At present, six Caymanian students are enrolled at the university, which is based in Jamaica, and they are eligible to apply for scholarships. Jamaican students are also eligible to apply.

Miller said he wanted to join the event because it will help Caymanian students whose families may be struggling at this time.

“I am uniquely aware of all the good work that the Adventist Church does in the Cayman Islands and there are many students who have benefited from the Northern Caribbean University in Cayman and there are students from Cayman who will benefit from this fundraiser,” he said as he urged residents to join the effort.

Cayman will be represented by popular local group, the Williams Quartet. The group made a special recording for the event.

NCU Alumni Federation, in a media statement, said the fundraiser was an initiative borne out of a desire to assist students during the COVID-19 period.

The Cayman chapter has an up-to-US$25,000 four-year scholarship available.

The event is being held in partnership with Adventist chapters in US, Canada, England and other European countries, Australia.

NCU President Dr. Lincoln Edwards, in a statement, said it was a “worthwhile gesture as many students who have started their journey to achieve higher education are faced with financial challenges aggravated by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic”.

A recent survey has shown that some 60% to 85% of NCU students are uncertain about their educational future because of the economic impact of COVID-19 on them and their families, according to a statement from the university.

The university president commended the NCU Alumni Federation for spearheading this effort to establish the NCU COVID-19 Scholarship Fund.

Northern Caribbean University, which is owned by the Adventist Church in the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, the Turks and Caicos, and the Bahamas, recently announced a 10% cut in faculty salaries in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunday’s programme will showcase performances from artists including Carey Sales, Courtney Fadlin, Basil Been, Denice Shepherd, and Petal Richards-Chambers.

The drive will be broadcast on Sunday from 2pm to 7pm, on Cayman’s Praise 87.9 radio station and Facebook page, or on NCU radio and TV. Visit https://www.ncucaymanalumni.com for more information.