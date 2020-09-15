Non-profit awards student scholarship for social work degree

The Northern Caribbean University Alumni Association Cayman Chapter has awarded a young Caymanian a scholarship to study at the university.

Tevon Dixon, 22, of East End began work on her degree in social work last week. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, she is currently studying online.

“I am very grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with the grant of this scholarship,” Dixon said in a press release, adding, “I see myself becoming a role model, particularly for young people.”

This is the second tertiary-level scholarship issued by local NCU alumni association, said Patricia Ebanks, president of the Cayman Chapter, in the release. The first scholarship awardee, Sonia Bailey, is entering her second year towards earning her bachelor’s degree in education.

A third scholarship is under consideration for issue in January 2021 for a Caymanian to pursue a postgraduate diploma in education at NCU.

Ebanks said, “We are truly delighted to have afforded this opportunity for a Caymanian to access tertiary education at a Christian tertiary educational institution like NCU, and we wish her the greatest of success in her studies.”

The funds for the scholarship were garnered from a 2019 concert and other fundraising initiatives by the non-profit organisation, Ebanks said.

NCU, whose main campus is in Mandeville, Jamaica, is a fully accredited tertiary educational institution that offers degrees in a wide range of majors up to the doctoral level. Scholarships from the Cayman Chapter of the NCU Alumni Association are available to all Caymanians, regardless of religious affiliation, who fulfil academic requirements, are accepted by NCU, and are approved by the Chapter’s Scholarship Committee.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most courses at the university are being conducted online, with the campus only open to students whose studies require laboratory sessions.