8 new COVID cases announced

Cayman has eight new cases of COVID-19, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee announced Friday. This brings the total number of local cases to 129.

The latest results come from 467 tests carried out over the past 24 hours.

Lee said of the eight new cases, one is a contact of a previously reported case, and the other seven are assumed to be community acquired. All the new cases involve front-line workers, but none are from the construction industry, he confirmed.

Of the total 129 cases, 67 are active – of whom 12 are symptomatic and 55 are asymptomatic – 61 have recovered, and one has died.

Lee also stated that contact tracing had been carried out in relation to three positive cases that have previously been reported on Cayman Brac, and that none of the people who had come into contact with those cases had tested positive. “That’s good news for the Brac,” he said.

The latest statistics come in a week where, for the first time, double digit results were announced, twice – 17 on Tuesday, following a long weekend of testing 1,182 people, and 10 on Thursday following a single day of testing 383 people.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said the latest growth in positive numbers was not a cause for alarm, as it was to be expected that, as more screening tests are done, more positive results would come to light.

He said the positive results were below 2% of the overall number of those tested, “which is incredibly low”.

He added, “There is no spike. There are no clusters being discovered. In fact, … not one person has turned up at a clinic or hospital with COVID-19 symptoms since 27 April. And there are no sick persons in hospital sick with COVID-19.”

The premier stated that while there was no question that there is “widespread community transmission of the virus”, across various demographics, “it is not by any means rampant, the numbers are very very small.”

Since widespread screening of essential workers began earlier this month, cases have been confirmed at a number of public-facing businesses, including Foster’s, Kirk Market and Cost-U-Less supermarkets, Kirk Home Centre and Al La Kebab.

Only 35% of the people tested by the Health Services Authority have activated their online patient portal, through which they will receive their results, Lee said, and he urged people to register and log in to their account. Anyone having difficulty logging in should contact [email protected].

Any positive cases would be contacted directly by public health staff, Lee added.