National Roads Authority crews were Sunday working to clear flooding around Windsor Park in George Town and some areas in West Bay after heavy rains on Saturday left some neighbourhoods under water.

The downpours primarily impacted Genevieve Bodden Road, Finch Drive and a few other spots in West Bay, and part of Windsor Park, the NRA said in response to queries from the Cayman Compass.

“A small section of Windsor Park has been impacted and crews are currently working to address that situation,” the NRA said.

Crews also helped with debris removal following the rainfall.

“The NRA will continue to monitor the situation and address any problems that are identified as quickly as possible,” it said.

The NRA said it was prepared for the recent heavy rainfall as vacuum trucks and other drainage equipment were serviced weeks ago in anticipation of the upcoming rainy season.

“The dedicated crew members were able to respond immediately yesterday [Saturday 23 May] and undertook mitigation measures in areas where flooding occurred as a result of the recent heavy showers,” it said.

The NRA had also installed drainage wells and carried out other road improvement measures in a number of areas in Windsor Park and Selkirk Drive over the past year.

It said these performed “very well” during the heavy rains this weekend.