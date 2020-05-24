Two A. L. Thompson’s employees test positive for COVID-19

Two staffers at A. L. Thompson’s have tested positive for COVID-19, the local hardware store said in a statement released Saturday evening.

Neither staff member had been working at the store since it reopened on 14 May, as they were awaiting results of their tests.

The Health Services Authority screened A. L. Thompson’s staff for COVID-19 on 14 May, five days before the George Town store reopened to the public, the statement said.

“Since then, we have been serving you with a reduced work force because we permitted no staff members to return to the store until they received their negative results from the HSA. We have learned the results of approximately 95% of the tests,” it said.

The statement said both staff members “are asymptomatic, have not returned to work while awaiting their results, and have had no contact with the public at the store,” the statement said.

They were among 187 store employees screened for the virus.

The staff members are isolating at home, the statement added.

“We fully support them, and they will receive full pay and benefits during their mandatory isolation,” it said.

This week, front-line workers including two police officers and employees at Al La Kebab, Foster’s Airport branch and Kirk Home Centre have tested positive for coronavirus.

As of Friday, Cayman’s official COVID-19 tally stood at 129 cases, of which 67 are active – 12 of whom are symptomatic and 55 are asymptomatic.

A total of 61 patients have recovered. Cayman has recorded one COVID-19-related death.

According to the A. L Thompson’s statement, its Savannah store remains closed until it completes extensive cleaning and implements social-distancing measures.

“We ordered temperature-detection monitors for both entrances of our George Town store and our Savannah store. We anticipate receiving and installing them in early June. All staff members who can work from home are doing so,” it said.

The store said it was doing “everything possible” to protect staff and the community at the George Town store, including permitting a limited number of customers inside the building and checking IDs to ensure adherence to the letter-day system.

“We sanitize all shopping carts and baskets between customer use, and we insist that everyone applies hand sanitizer before entering the building. We insist that all staff and customers wear a face mask while they are inside the building. We installed social-distancing floor markers outside, at all checkout stations, and in high traffic areas throughout the store,” the statement said.

Plexiglas barriers also have been installed at all checkout stations for additional protection, it said.

“Dean’s Cleaning Services is our third-party janitorial provider. We have increased their presence to perform cleaning and extra sanitation measures of high-traffic areas and common points of contact,” the statement added.

