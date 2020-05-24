Prisoner transferred to UK

Convicted robber Elemer ‘Elmer’ Wright has been transferred to a United Kingdom prison.

According to a brief statement from Government Information Services, Wright, 26, was transferred “in the interest of national safety and security” on Saturday.

Wright, 26, was sentenced to two life sentences in January after being convicting for his part in a crime spree involving four men in 2017 that started in West Bay and ended in a home invasion in Prospect.

Wright will have to serve 18 years before being considered eligible for a parole hearing, with no fixed date of release.

Wright was found guilty by Justice Roger Chapple of robbery, a foiled home invasion off West Bay Road, and the home invasion in Prospect.

In the Prospect incident, the husband and wife in the home were tied to chairs, the husband was struck with a hammer, and the couple were robbed of some $35,000 in cash and valuables.

Wright was also convicted of possessing more than 100 rounds of different calibre ammunition and a bulletproof vest.

He is only the second Caymanian to be sentenced to life in prison for a crime other than murder. Convicted serial rapist Jeffrey Barnes was the first. He is serving a 21-year minimum term.

Wright’s transfer was authorised by the UK and Cayman Islands governments under the Colonial Prisoners Removal Act 1884.

The act allows prisoners to be sent to the UK for various reasons, including situations where it is “likely that the life of the prisoner will be endangered or his health permanently injured by further imprisonment”.

The last two inmates to be transferred to a UK prison were brothers Osbourne Douglas and Justin Ramoon in 2017. Ramoon and Douglas were jailed for the murder of Jason Powery, a gang-related killing.

Wright’s transfer comes days after Prisons Director Steven Barrett refuted social media reports claiming that inmates were rioting after two prisoners tested positive for COVID-19.

Barrett said, as part of the prison’s COVID-19 response, following the positive test results, inmates have been confined to their cells.