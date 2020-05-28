Through the eyes of children

Frontline workers have been hailed by children of the Cayman Islands through inspirational artwork. The pieces were submitted for a competition run by Cayman Compass and Footsteps, which was sponsored by RUBiS and judged by artist Guy Harvey.
This is a selection of the 149 entries. To see all the artwork and the winners, visit
caymancompass.com/rubis-art-competition-for-kids-2020.
If you value our service, if you have turned to us in the past few days or weeks for verified, factual updates, if you have watched our live streaming of press conferences or sent an article to a friend... please consider a donation. Quality local journalism was at risk before the coronavirus crisis. It is now deeply threatened. Even a small amount can go a long way to sustaining our mission of informing the public. We need our readers’ financial support now more than ever.