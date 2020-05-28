Through the eyes of children

Frontline workers have been hailed by children of the Cayman Islands through inspirational artwork. The pieces were submitted for a competition run by Cayman Compass and Footsteps, which was sponsored by RUBiS and judged by artist Guy Harvey.

This is a selection of the 149 entries. To see all the artwork and the winners, visit

caymancompass.com/rubis-art-competition-for-kids-2020.