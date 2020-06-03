More than 1,000 jobless tourism workers register with government

More than 1,000 Caymanian tourism workers have applied to the government for assistance after losing their jobs in the industry, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said in a statement Wednesday.

The government has extended the deadline for unemployed Caymanian tourism-related employees to register for assistance with the Ministry of Tourism. They can continue to register until 11:59pm on Sunday, 7 June.

Kirkconnell said that since announcing the call for registration on 21 May, his team has received more than 1,000 responses. “However, we know there are still others in the community who should be registered,” he added. “This is an important step for us as a government to provide a much-needed economic stimulus for those in the tourism industry as we continue to navigate through this period.”

The government launched the registration programme to try to get a clear picture of how many Caymanians in the tourism sector had been economically impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Finance Minister Roy McTaggart, speaking at the 27 May government press conference, said that unemployed tourism workers “with no income” would get direct monetary assistance to help them through until the industry is up and running again.

In an earlier statement, Kirkconnell said, “The Ministry is committed to doing all it can to assist those in need and this information will help us to determine how best we help persons who have lost their jobs and thus their livelihood.”

Those who want to register can complete an online form and upload the required proof of Caymanian citizenship, at tourismregistration.ourcayman.ky. People with challenges to online access, can call the Department of Tourism at 949-0623 for guidance.