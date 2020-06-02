One of Butterfield Bank’s employees has tested positive for COVID-19, the bank stated in a press release on Tuesday evening.

The staff member, who is asymptomatic, was tested as part of what the bank described as its standard on-site employee testing procedure. The employee was based at the bank’s Butterfield Place location in Albert Panton Street.

Butterfield, in its statement, said the 2nd floor of Butterfield Place, where card collection services are usually available, will be closed on Wednesday while additional sanitation and deep cleaning takes place, and will reopen at 9am Thursday.

The bank stated that its Butterfield Place, Camana Bay, Governors Square and Midtown Plaza Banking Centres will continue to operate as normal as the affected employee had no contact with any of these locations “due to the strict split teams protocol in place across buildings and floors in a preemptive measure to minimise the possibility of the virus spreading among employees”.

Butterfield said it had a “robust contact tracing process in place for directly identifying the limited number of potentially affected employees that may have been exposed”.

All identified team members have been sent home from work and will remain in isolation for the next 14 days, the bank said.

“The safety of our employees and customers remains our highest priority and the Bank continues to uphold various safety measures and protocols in order to keep everyone on-site safe, “Butterfield said.

“This includes the installation of barrier screens at all our teller stations and customer service desks, the mandatory wearing of masks on-site, social distancing signage and indicators on the Banking Centre floors, access to hand sanitation units at all our locations and increased cleaning.”

