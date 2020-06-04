Dive Site of the Week

Just outside the western edge of Grand Cayman’s North Sound, there lies one of the most popular dive sites amongst local divemasters and visitors alike.

Rising from more than 200 feet deep, Ghost Mountain, like many pinnacle underwater formations, is usually beset by currents.

Over the years, these strong currents, typically from the east, have pushed around the area, bringing nutrient-rich water to the many colourful corals found on the dive site. This has allowed the pinnacle to grow out, away from the main wall.

Because of its location, Ghost Mountain is best dived when the winds are from the southeast or light and variable. You’ll also want to be sure and check the tide. As the North Sound empties on an outgoing tide, green water from the shallow bay covers the dive site, reducing visibility to 20 feet or less. At high tide, 100-foot-plus visibility is the norm, making for one of Grand Cayman’s most amazing underwater experiences.

| Jason Washington is an award-winning underwater photographer and owner of Ambassador Divers, a PADI 5-star facility located at the Palm Heights Resort on Seven Mile Beach.