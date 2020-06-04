Kitesurfing kids complete challenge, raise almost $36,000

Thanks to a blustery afternoon of consistent winds on Wednesday and a lot of stamina, three young kitesurfers who committed to the ‘Kite for COVID’ challenge only a week ago, completed the 22-mile goal they had set themselves.

The event was created to support the Acts of Random Kindness charity.

As of that same night, ARK had already received nearly US$36,000 in donations and more money was still coming in. Considering the fact that the original goal was $10,000, it is safe to say that the amount received exceeded expectations.

Jake Fagan, 12, Ben Coak, 11, and Zach Brooks, 12, all took to the waters off South Sound at 2pm. The boys travelled back and forth from the coast to the reef, using GPS technology to the number of miles they were covering. The target of 22 miles was chosen, as it is the length of Grand Cayman.

At 4:13pm, Fagan finished first, followed by Coak and then Brooks. Fagan told Cayman Compass afterwards that while his body had taken a beating, he was pleased with the overall experience.

“It was kind of gusty, so that made it a little harder, but I couldn’t [have asked] for better conditions,” said Fagan. “We just went straight out there and back, [and repeated].

“There weren’t too many waves, so that was pretty good, but the hardest part was my ankles because keeping myself up the whole time was very strenuous; so that was probably the hardest thing.”

All the funds raised will benefit those in need of assistance as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Fagan expressed his appreciation to all those who donated.

“I’m really happy, knowing that we did all 22 miles,” he said. “I’m also really happy about the amount of money that we raised … and we’re hoping to still get some more afterwards as well.”

To donate to Kite for COVID, there are several options:

– Donate to ARK through Butterfield Bank (USD Acc# 01201039292 or CI$ Acc# 02201039292

– Write a cheque payable to Cayman’s ARK and mail to PO Box 32045, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands KY1-1208

– Pay by credit or debit card at www.caymansark.com/donate-online

Please state that the donation is for the Kite for COVID challenge.

For more information about ARK, visit www.caymansark.com.