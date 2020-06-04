Passport office reopens next week

The Passport and Corporate Services office will open for two half-days a week, on Wednesdays and Thursdays, starting 10 June, according to a press release from the Ministry of Employment and Border Control.

The office will be open from 9am to 1pm.

The opening will facilitate people who need to collect passports that have returned from Her Majesty’s Passport Office. However, the office is not accepting new applications at this time.

The release stated that the Passport and Corporate Services Office will contact individuals whose passports are ready for collection.

People collecting passports should show up on their surname letter days and should wear a face covering or mask and adhere to social distancing measures.

“While this opening is for collection, the office will continue to offer services for medical emergencies as necessary,” the release stated.

For more information, contact passport&[email protected] or 943-7678.