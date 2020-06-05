Dust off your dress pants and glad rags and dig out your makeup and hair gel… Cayman’s restaurants are opening for patrons.

Things will be slightly different to pre-COVID times, with only outdoor seating allowed in our present phase, a maximum of six people allowed at a table, and a distance of 8 feet required between tables, but the thrill of an evening out is sure to be more exciting than ever after months of deprivation.

Here is Living’s list of restaurants due to open their outdoor areas (subject to government approval) on 7 June, or shortly after, with more sure to join in as the days go. Be sure to call ahead to see if reservations are required.

George Town



A La Kebab

Abacus

Agua Restaurant and Lounge

Andiamo

Blue Cilantro

Brasserie

Brooklyn

Burger Shack

The Caboose

Cafe del Sol”

Casa 43

Casanova Ristorante

Cayman Cabana

Cayman Creperie

Champion House

Chicken Chicken

Cimboco

Craft

Da Fish Shack

Deckers

Edoardo’s

Fidel Murphy’s

Gelato & Co

George Town Yacht Club

Good Mood Food

Grand Old House

Jessie’s Juice

KARoo

Lauren’s

Le Vele (8 June)

Lobster Pot

Lone Star

Lucky Slice

Mike’s

Mizu

Mojo Gastropub

My Bar at Sunset House

Pani

Peppers Bar & Grill

Pico Taqueria

Pizza Hut

Rackam’s

Ragazzi

Salty’s

Seaharvest at Sunset House

Seven Mile Burger

Seven Restaurant

Singh’s Roti Shop Restaurant and Bar

South West Collective

Spanglish

Steak Social (8 June)

Sunshine Grill (19 June)

Thai Orchid

The Wharf

Tillie’s Restaurant

Tortuga Beach Grill and Bar (19 June)

Vista Bar at Grand Cayman Marriott

Water & the Elephant

Waterfront

Wolf’s Den

West Bay

Alfresco

Ave Terrace (15 June)

Bacaro

Calypso Grill

Catch

Coccoloba

Macabuca

Morgan’s Seafood Restaurant

Ristorante Pappagallo

Vivo (12 June)

Bodden Town

South Coast Bar & Grill

East End

Big Tree BBQ

Blue Rock

David’s Deep Blue Restaurant (11 June)

Italian Kitchen

Lighthouse (17 June)

Mimi’s (11 June)

Tukka

North Side

Kaibo Beach Restaurant (13 June, weekends only)

Over the Edge

Wreck Bar & Grill at Rum Point (12 June)

Editor’s note: If your restaurant is opening and is not included in this list, email [email protected]. This list will be updated regularly.