Deadline for work-permit applications extended

Employers whose work permits expired since the shelter-in-place orders came into force on 27 March are required to apply for a renewal by 30 June to comply with the law.

The original deadline for employers of 31 May has been extended following consultation with private-sector stakeholders, including the Chamber of Commerce.

The Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman offices have been closed to the public since 27 March as part of the government’s COVID-19-suppression strategy. As such, employers have only recently been able to apply for work-permit renewals under newly established arrangements.

Employers must first advertise the position on JobsCayman (jobscayman.worc.gov.ky) for at least 14 days before any work-permit renewal applications can be submitted.

Where Caymanians have applied for the position and are not successful candidates, employers are required to supply names of all applicants, qualifications, working experience and background, inclusive of detailed reasoning for not employing the Caymanian, WORC advised in a press release.

Guidance on how to use this site has been provided to businesses on www.worc.ky and through a webinar recently hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, WORC said.

No action will be taken against an employer or worker who has continued working with an expired work permit, provided that the employer applies for a work-permit renewal, or grant in the case of temporary work permits, before the 30 June deadline, WORC stated.

Employers wanting to apply for work-permit renewals or grants should visit www.worc.ky for application forms and guidance on how to submit, including how to pay. For more information, contact WORC Customer Care by texting 925-7199, calling the call centre at 945-9672 or emailing [email protected].