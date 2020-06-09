Royal Navy carries out rescue exercise off Seven Mile Beach

A Royal Navy helicopter crew carried out a mid-afternoon safety exercise off Seven Mile Beach on Tuesday.

During the exercise, which lasted less than 10 minutes, the helicopter hovered a short distance above the water. A rescue dummy was thrown into the sea from the helicopter and a crew member was deployed to retrieve the dummy, before being hoisted back on board.

The testing exercise attracted scores of onlookers who eagerly took pictures and videos of the event.

The helicopter is from the British Royal Navy ship RFA Argus, which is currently moored several miles off Cayman’s coastline. Each year, Hazard Management Cayman Islands teams up with the Royal Navy to carry out hurricane safety drills and exercises.

However, due to COVID-19-suppression regulations this year, the team is remaining on the ship ahead of a planned landing on Thursday.

The helicopter and its crew are currently providing additional aerial support to the RCIPS Air Operations Unit, while the police helicopter, X-Ray One, is off-island for scheduled maintenance.