Compass roundtable: Race, nationality and racism in Cayman

Compass Community Roundtable: Race, nationality and identity in Cayman
As communities worldwide engage in difficult conversations about race and racism, Cayman Islands residents are reflecting on their own experiences. The Cayman Compass invites the community to tune in Wednesday at 2:30pm to a Facebook roundtable discussion on the topic of race, nationality and identity in our islands. Join co-hosts Andrel Harris and Kayla Young as we discuss race and racism from a Caymanian perspective with invited guests. Participants include Roy Bodden, Christopher Williams, Christina Pineda, Mirabelle D’cunha and Anoush Pal.Posted by Cayman Compass on Wednesday, June 10, 2020
