Vampt Motors reports one case of COVID-19

One staff member at Vampt Motors has tested positive for coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Vampt said its entire staff had been tested for COVID-19 between 5 and 9 June, and one had returned positive results.

“The affected person is asymptomatic and has been sent home to self-isolate for the requisite quarantine period,” the company said. “Fortunately this person’s job requires minimal contact with our other employees, and none with the public.”

Vampt stated that while everyone else on its staff had tested negative, “to be safe, we are in the process of carefully monitoring any other staff members who may have been in close proximity to the affected person”.

Over the weekend, the company’s offices and facilities at both of its locations underwent a sanitation and deep cleaning.

“You can be sure we will continue to follow all recommended HSA guidelines for COVID-19 suppression and take the extended measures to ensure the safety of everyone who comes to Vampt Motors,” the company said.