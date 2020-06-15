Ocorian to host virtual discussion on resilience of capital markets

Corporate and fiduciary services company Ocorian is hosting an online debate on Thursday, 18 June, to discuss the adaptability and resilience of global capital markets following the world’s lockdown.

In this live video webinar, economist Todd Buchholz, a former White House advisor and hedge fund manager, will join Ocorian’s regional head of Americas, James Maitland, as well as Sonal Patel, Ocorian’s managing director, head of sales – Americas.

The panellists will discuss the global economic outlook and how regions are responding to the pandemic, while looking ahead to recovery and identifying segments for growth.

They will focus on the global capital market outlook including changes in merger-and-acquisition activity and consider if distressed debt is a threat or opportunity.

There will also be a discussion on the path forward with stimulus packages, technical innovation and the digital divide.

“The speed we are seeing key players in the market respond to the changing landscape whilst remaining true to their core investment ethos is impressive,” Maitland said in a press release. “I am looking forward to discussing the global economic outlook as well as the opportunities for Capital Markets with Todd Buchholz who is such a preeminent economist.”

To register for the webinar, which takes place from 11am EST/4pm BST, click here.