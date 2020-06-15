Property-development firm Davenport has made several donations worth more than $61,000 to support those most in need as the community grapples with the COVID-19 crisis.

The developer provided 35 new laptop computers to George Town Primary School, 1,000 meals for school children through the Kiwanis Homeschool Lunch Programme, and 7,500 KN95 masks to the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority.

Davenport Development has a long association with the primary school, having funded and built the performing arts centre in 2013, and sponsored the Positive Intervention Programme for students.

On 5 June, Sharon Campbell-Danvers, George Town principal, took delivery of 35 new laptops that students will be able to use at school and take out on loan.

For the donation, Davenport partnered with Alphasoft, which supplied the equipment.

The development company also ensured an additional 1,000 nutritious lunches will be made available to children in need through the Kiwanis Homeschool Lunch Programme.

Ken Thompson, director of Davenport Development, said, “There are some kids in the community whose only decent meal each day is the lunch they get at school. With schools having been closed since March, those kids are now seriously at risk. This programme is a lifeline for some children and their families, and one we are only too happy to support.”

Through family connections in Malaysia, Paul Pearson, director of the firm, was also able to procure a significant number of KN95 masks – the Chinese standard for respirator masks capable of filtering out viruses. With healthcare workers around the world suffering disproportionate rates of infection, Davenport provided Cayman’s front-line health workers with the essential protective equipment.