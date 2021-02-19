‘Love Wins’ fundraiser well supported

Chantelle Day and her partner, Vickie Bodden Bush, hosted a fundraising event at Icoa on Thursday night, in order to help cover the costs for their appeal to the Privy Council next week.

The couple is waiting to hear a verdict on whether their same-sex marriage should be recognised under the Cayman Islands Bill of Rights. The case is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday and Wednesday.

An enthusiastic crowd paid up for a chance to win raffle prizes, including gym memberships and gift certificates. Partybooth Cayman was also on hand to capture shots of the night while DJ Jason Smith kept the music going.

The live auction, featuring items such as furniture from Sticks & Stones, a framed photograph by Julie Corsetti, a catamaran cruise, and a Zoom home design consultation with international celebrities Colin & Justin, raised $14,700 alone.

'Love Wins' fundraiser 1 of 4

“We have been overwhelmed by the love and support we’ve received from everyone,” said Day. “We put this event together quite quickly, and so weren’t sure how successful it would be, but people jumped on board immediately. Vickie and I are incredibly grateful to those who donated prizes and all the people who have helped us on this journey.”

Davenport Development and Icoa were just a couple of the sponsors of the night.