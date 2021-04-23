‘Sexuality Through Art’ opens Saturday at Central Terrace

More than 30 Cayman Islands artists will come together for an evening of arts, poetry and

conversation this Saturday, 24 April for the ‘Sexuality Through Art’ show at Central Terrace

in Bayshore Mall.

The multimedia exhibition aims to create a space for a healthy discussion about sex and

sexuality, with arts and poetry as the guide.

The show has attracted diverse participation from the islands’ arts community, including

visual artists Horacio Esteban, Luelan Bodden, Avril Ward, Julie Corsetti, Scott Swing,

Damien Doorgen, Amrita Debnath, Sahana Parvatikar, and Lynn Smith Markoff.

Poets and writers to present include Leonard Dilbert, Michel Powery, Hylton Grace, Jesse

Coe, Billie Bryan, Catriona Walters, Shaniah Kelly, Alan Smith Markoff, and more.

Marleine Gagnon, one of the event organisers and a registered psychologist, said she

became interested in organising the show, in part, to better understand the cultural and

environmental factors that shape sexuality, as well as the barriers that hinder healthy

sexual expression.

“I had questions like, ‘If you hear the word sexuality, what comes to mind?’ Are we

comfortable to talk about the topic here on island?” Gagnon explained.

Art can provide a more comfortable means to begin exploring these culturally taboo and

difficult subjects.

“Art is another language and it’s another way to access knowledge and to learn about a

topic,” Gagnon added. “An exhibit like this one is a great way to create a space for the

topic of sexuality and make it more open.”

“Sexuality is part of what makes us human,” said Karlene Bramwell, senior policy analyst for the event sponsor, the Gender Affairs Unit in the Ministry of Community Affairs.

“Many times we talk about sexuality, we talk about it in a very negative way and, therefore,

I thought this [show] was an important way of actually having positive conversations

around sexuality,” Bramwell said. “For us to understand our feelings, values, attitudes,

sexual behaviours is actually a healthy and necessary thing to do.”

The event will encourage participants to reconsider their own conceptions on sexuality

through interactive questions set up throughout the show. Online, the public may also

follow the ‘Sexuality Through Art’ show’s interview series available on Facebook,

Instagram and YouTube.

The ‘Sexuality Through Art’ show is sponsored by the Gender Affairs Unit, with support

from the Cayman Islands Red Cross and Colours Caribbean. The event organising

committee includes Marleine Gagnon, Alyson Medeiros, Hylton Grace and Michel Powery.

Doors open at 6:30pm and admission is free. This show is intended for a mature audience.

Hear more from the participants:

Marleine Gagnon interview

Alyson Medeiros interview

Hylton Grace interview

Karlene Bramwell interview

Carolina Ferreira interview

Billie Bryan interview