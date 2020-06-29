Local IT company organises laptop donations to students

Over 300 students at government primary schools are now finding online learning and schoolwork much easier, thanks to a large donation of HP Chromebooks.

The initiative was started by Tony Cleaver, CEO of Alphasoft Ltd., who used the company’s relationship with HP and US distributors to procure machines for a special price. He then approached government with the plan, which subsequently produced a duty-free waiver for the shipment.

“I heard through various sources that there was a definite need for these computers,” Cleaver said. “The disruption caused by the coronavirus has significantly affected teachers, parents and children.

“Students went from having access to all the tools they needed at school, to – in a very short period of time – trying to learn at home. Many of them simply didn’t have the resources they needed to help them succeed.”

Once Cleaver determined what the final landed cost of the Chromebooks would be, he began reaching out to friends, clients and other individuals and companies to ask for sponsorship.

“There was no profit on our end,” he explained. “We kept the costs down as much as we could, so the amount raised from donors would cover the largest number of machines possible.

“We did all the administrative work, facilitated the procurement, and arranged the importation and delivery of the computers, in order to make the process smooth and quick,” Cleaver said.

Once the students received their new Chromebooks, they were able to install Microsoft Office and activate it using their school email accounts, eliminating the need to purchase the software.

“We are providing warranty support for the hardware,” Cleaver said, “and software support is available via a volunteer helpdesk setup by Digicel Cayman.”

Donors included the Lions Club of Grand Cayman, Rotary Central, Davenport Development Ltd., Jim and Barbara Cleaver, Linburgh and Michelle Martin, Betty Baraud, Kensington Management Group Ltd., and Michael Myles.