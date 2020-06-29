Three new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, according to a Government Information Services press release.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee said those three positives results were among 623 tests carried out since Friday’s press conference. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Cayman Islands to 199. There are nine active cases and 189 people have fully recovered. There have been 23,280 people tested.
The positive cases were identified through the screening programme and none of the three who tested positive are showing symptoms. Two of the three are returning travellers and one is presumed to have acquired the condition locally.
