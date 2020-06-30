Newball remanded into custody

44-year-old George Town man was on the run for nearly a month and is accused of pepper-spraying police officers.

Simon Julio Newball, of George Town, appeared in Summary Court Monday (29 June) to answer a string of assault and drug charges.

Newball, 44, was on the run from police for nearly a month before he was arrested along Eastern Avenue on 25 July. He has since been formally charged with 11 charges, which are threats to kill, possession of a controlled drug, consumption of a controlled drug, three counts of assaulting police, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, and three counts of causing fear or provocation of violence.

The assault and weapons charges stem from an incident in May, when police attempted to arrest Newball for the drug related charges. Newball pepper-sprayed officers before making good on his escape, according to police.

He was at large for about a month, prompting police to make other arrests and issue public calls for information about Newball’s whereabouts. While on the run, he allegedly called 911 to negotiate his surrender, but only if he first was allowed to speak with West Bay North lawmaker Bernie Bush.

Newball was remanded into custody. No pleas were entered, and he is expected to return to court on 10 July.