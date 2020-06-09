Police arrest 3 in search for wanted man

Police officers arrested three people at a premises in George Town during a search for wanted man Simon Newball.

As officers executed a search warrant at an address at Fairlawn Drive, they found parcels of ganja and drug paraphernalia, and arrested two men and a woman on suspicion of possession of ganja with intent to supply, possession of drug utensils and other offences. Newball was not found at the premises.

According to a press release from the RCIPS, the three arrested people – a 32-year-old man, a 21-year-old-man and a 22-year-old-woman, all of George Town – have all been bailed pending further investigations.

Newball, 43, allegedly pepper-sprayed police officers last month during an incident at a home on Leafy Lane, George Town. He has been on the run since the 27 May incident.

Last week, Newball reportedly contacted 911 and offered to turn himself in, and demanded to speak to West Bay MLA Bernie Bush and an attorney.