UPDATED: Wanted man taken into custody

UPDATE 7:28pm

Simon Julio Newball has been taken into custody after evading police for nearly a month.

A police statement released at 7:28pm said Newball was located along Eastern Avenue and taken into custody just before 4:25pm on Thursday.

“After being located, Newball resisted arrest, deployed pepper spray and assaulted an officer at the location,” said an RCIPS spokesperson. “The officer was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.”

Newball is currently in police custody while investigations continue.

Original story:

The search continues for a wanted man who has been on the run for nearly a month.

Simon Julio Newball escaped from police during an attempted arrest on 27 May. During the incident police said Newball pepper-sprayed the officer, before making good on his escape.

“He is wanted on suspicion of possession of a restricted weapon, threats to kill and other offences relating to this and other incidents,” an RCIPS spokesperson said.

Newball, 43, is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, of slim build and light brown complexion.

“The public is encouraged to call 9-1-1 immediately if he is seen, and they are advised not to approach him. He is believed to be armed and dangerous,” said the spokesperson.

Three weeks ago Newball was said to have contacted 911 and offered to turn himself in. As previously reported by Cayman Compass, MLA Bernie Bush made a public appeal to Newball to turn himself in, however, he remains at large.

Police say officers have been actively searching for Newball since the incident.

“Police operations were carried out today, 25 June, in the West Bay and George Town districts, however, he was not located,” said the spokesperson.

The police are also reminding the public that obstructing a police officer in the course of their duty is illegal, and if convicted the offender could be fined up to $3,000 and imprisonment for four years.