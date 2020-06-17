Girlguiding ‘Camp at Home’ challenge

With shelter-in-place regulations still very active around Easter, Cayman’s families were unable to enjoy their annual ritual of camping out for the weekend.

Unwilling to allow COVID-19 to dampen their spirits, the leaders of Girlguiding Cayman Islands recently decided to create the ‘Camp at Home Challenge’, which included all the usual camping activities.

Members were invited to set up camp in private gardens, or somewhere fun indoors. They practised tying knots, making bird feeders and stargazing, and learned how to pack their camp bags efficiently. They also boned up on survival skills.

As part of the challenge, all were invited to join in the Virtual Campfire Sing-a-Long, where over 100 members proudly wore their uniforms and sang together in front of their home ‘campfires’. The latter ranged from outdoor fires to LEGO versions and crafted indoor lights.

Girlguiding helps girls and young women acquire skills for life, including leadership and team values, as well as practical skills. Camping is an important part of the guiding experience. Girls learn important skills, gain confidence, work hard, are part of a team and have great fun.

GCI will continue its ‘Guiding at Home’ initiative with various communications and challenges, allowing members to engage and come together to enjoy programme activities and feel connected to the guiding family. This year also marks the 110th anniversary of the founding of the organisation by Robert Baden-Powell and his sister Agnes.

For more information about GCI, email [email protected] or visit its Facebook page and website.